Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Booking by 250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,837.91. 24,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,090.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

