Connolly Sarah T. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $543.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

