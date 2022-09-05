Connolly Sarah T. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 225,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

