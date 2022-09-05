Constellation (DAG) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Constellation (DAG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $330,103.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

