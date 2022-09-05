Contrasting Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -263.44% -42.08% -34.94% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 7.31 -$93.98 million ($0.60) -2.25 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ouster and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Volatility and Risk

Ouster has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ouster and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 1 3 0 2.75 Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 448.15%. Symbotic has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 64.14%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Symbotic.

Summary

Ouster beats Symbotic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

