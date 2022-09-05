Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $365.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COO opened at $295.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $283.03 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

