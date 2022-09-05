CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CORR opened at $2.23 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.