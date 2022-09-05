CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CORR opened at $2.23 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
