Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $585.00 at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.28.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

