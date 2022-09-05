Cowen Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

