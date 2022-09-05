Cowen Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Market Perform

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.