Critical Review: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) vs. Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.46 $1.61 million $0.65 21.03 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.09 9.86

Touchstone Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.96% N/A N/A Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

