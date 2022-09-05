CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Paul Perreault Sells 15,942 Shares

CSL Limited (ASX:CSLGet Rating) insider Paul Perreault sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$293.41 ($205.18), for a total transaction of A$4,677,574.10 ($3,271,030.84).

CSL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25.

About CSL

(Get Rating)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

