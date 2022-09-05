Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.44. 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $10,959,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

