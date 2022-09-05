CV Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CV Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moderna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 758,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.57. 212,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,389. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

