DAO Maker Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $161.01 million and $5.56 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,076,711 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

