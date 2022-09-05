DATA (DTA) Market Cap Tops $490,705.00

DATA (DTA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. DATA has a market cap of $490,705.00 and $257,107.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

