DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 2.4 %

DTEA opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.71. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

