Delphy (DPY) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Delphy (DPY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $278,075.62 and approximately $20,079.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022254 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

