Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

