Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,401. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

