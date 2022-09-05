Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,707 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 779,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,118. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

