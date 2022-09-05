Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.47. 2,404,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,053,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

