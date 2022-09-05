Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $516.35. 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

