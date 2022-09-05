Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AT1 opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of €6.57 ($6.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.25.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

