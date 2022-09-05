Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPW stock opened at €36.60 ($37.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.09.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.