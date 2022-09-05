Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

DTE stock traded up €0.29 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €18.98 ($19.37). The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,152 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.90. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

