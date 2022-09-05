DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading 3% Higher

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.73 ($3.80) and last traded at €3.72 ($3.79). 286,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.61 ($3.68).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market cap of $449.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.38.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.