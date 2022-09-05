Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,400,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,741,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFIC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.94. 782,284 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90.
