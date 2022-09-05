Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 276 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Prologis worth $1,701,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

PLD traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

