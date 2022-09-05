Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,452,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. 1,525,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,272,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

