Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.96 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,958,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. 1,858,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,636,490. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

