Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $630.47 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,804,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Citigroup worth $630,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 707.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 502,566 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 296,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 214.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 875,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,258,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

