Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $654.21 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.97% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $654,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. 9,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,046. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

