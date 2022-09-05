Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $901.48 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Equinix worth $901,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $22.14 on Monday, hitting $631.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

