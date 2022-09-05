Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $365.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

