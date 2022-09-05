Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 2.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Domino’s Pizza worth $87,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $365.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

