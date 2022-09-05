Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 513.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,545. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

