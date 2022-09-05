DXdao Price Hits $363.45 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $363.45 or 0.01837793 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $3,860.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00470468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00242890 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

