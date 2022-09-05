Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives $124.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFGSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

