Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Eli Lilly and worth $858,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LLY traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.33. 147,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,221. The company has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

