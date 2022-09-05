ELONGATE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELONGATE has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
ELONGATE Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
