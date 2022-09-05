Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.
Embraer Price Performance
ERJ opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.