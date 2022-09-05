Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

ERJ opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 607.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

