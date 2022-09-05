EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EMCOR Group worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.37. 14,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

