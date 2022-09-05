Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,183,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,440,035 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $192,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 413,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

