Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.25 and last traded at C$32.07. 70,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 113,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 39.26%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,785. In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,785. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,700.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

