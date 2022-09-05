ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ENGlobal Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
