Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 0.8 %

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

