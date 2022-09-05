Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

