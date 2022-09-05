Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 5th (ASC, AZN, CBG, GEF, GTLY, JEF, JLP, TTWO, TXP, TYMN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 5th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $157.00.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 420 ($5.07).

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

