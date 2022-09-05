Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 5th (ASC, AZN, CBG, GEF, GTLY, JEF, JLP, TTWO, TXP, TYMN)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 5th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $157.00.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 420 ($5.07).

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

