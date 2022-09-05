ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.75. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.