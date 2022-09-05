FEG Token (FEG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $121,423.00

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. FEG Token has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $121,423.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FEG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token’s genesis date was January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FEG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

